Got That? Make This: Squash and Black Bean Quesadillas

From Health magazine



Cooked butternut squash + canned black beans + Monterey Jack cheese (shredded) + 8-inch whole wheat tortillas + salsa = Squash and Black Bean Quesadillas

1. Place 2 cups of diced, cooked squash into a bowl and mash.

2. Rinse and drain one 15-ounce can black beans.

3. Spread squash evenly on 4 tortillas, top with beans and 4 tablespoons cheese. Top with 4 more tortillas.

4. Heat a dry nonstick skillet over medium heat; cook each quesadilla 3 minutes on each side.

5. Slice each into 6 wedges; serve with salsa.