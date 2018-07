John Kernick

From Health magazine

Ripe tomatoes + fresh basil + extra virgin olive oil = Fresh Tomato-Basil Sauce

1. Using a sharp knife, chop 3 large tomatoes (about 2 pounds), discarding seeds. Place in a medium bowl.

2. Add 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1/4 teaspoon sea salt, and 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper.

3. Taste. If sauce needs a little sweetness, add a dash of sugar.

4. Slice 5 basil leaves into thin strips, and toss gently with tomato sauce.

5. Serve over hot linguine.