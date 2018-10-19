The 7 Best Gluten-Free Products You Can Buy at Thrive Market

Gluten-free? You're going to want to add these healthy snacks from Thrive Market to your shopping cart.
If you are gluten-free, you know how challenging it can be to find pantry staples and snacks that don't contain wheat. This is one reason why we love Thrive Market, the site that sells natural foods (as well as beauty products and household supplies) at wholesale prices: Since Thrive curates food items by dietary category (from gluten-free and vegan to keto and paleo), it's easy to find items that fit your needs. We were lucky enough to receive products from the site to try for review; after taste-testing a wide selection of g-free products, we’ve rounded up our seven favorites below.
Sign up for a trial with this link to get free shipping and $20 off your first three orders of $49 or more. We partnered with Thrive Market to bring Health readers this exclusive, limited-team deal. Enjoy!
1
Thrive Market Organic Original Coconut Wraps
A surprisingly yummy Thrive Market alternative to wheat wraps and tortillas, these coconut wraps are made with just three ingredients: organic coconut meat, organic coconut water, and organic extra virgin olive oil. They're easy to roll, too; just throw in your favorite chopped veggies and dressing for a quick on-the-go lunch. Once you try the original, we recommend experimenting with the brand's other flavors, such as turmeric.
2
Thrive Market Organic Coconut Aminos
Similar in flavor to soy sauce or tamari (but with less sodium), coconut aminos is delicious drizzled into a stir-fry, fried rice dish, or on top of sauteed vegetables.
3
Thrive Market Organic Tahini
You'll never regret having a jar of tahini in the house. Spread the seed butter on toast and top with sliced bananas, use it to whip up healthier baked goods, or mix it into an Asian-inspired sauce in lieu of peanut butter.
4
Thrive Market Organic Tuscan Pepper Pasta Sauce
With ingredients like whole peeled tomatoes, onions, garlic, sea salt, red pepper, black pepper, fresh basil, and EVOO, this pantry staple delivers a serious flavor punch.
5
Thrive Market Organic Ginger Cubes
Fair warning: These chewy, bite-sized ginger cubes are seriously addictive. You can nosh guilt-free, though, since they contain just organic ginger and organic raw sugar.
6
Thrive Market Organic Coconut Flakes Cereal
It's not always easy to find gluten-free cereals, so we love these organic coconut flakes, which are made with just organic coconut meat, organic coconut water, and organic palm starch. Top with fresh fruit for a crunchy, slightly sweet breakfast.
7
Thrive Market Plantain Chips
Lightly salted with tons of crunch, these plantain chips are the perfect snack for those times when you're craving something savory.