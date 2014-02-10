Gluten-Free Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe

Are you on a gluten-free diet? If so, you may think that you're missing out on the fun (and great taste) of baked goods. Well, you definitely won't feel deprived with this recipe!

Thanks to naturally gluten-free almond flour, these cookies will easily satisfy your dessert craving. Firm on the outside, moist and soft on the inside, and made with creamy peanut butter, sweet chocolate chips, and coconut oil (a vegan-friendly swap for butter), they're guaranteed to become one of your favorite recipes yet. In fact, these cookies taste so amazing, you won't even know they're gluten-free!

Ingredients:

1.5 cups almond flour (or almond meal)

1/3 cup peanut butter

1 egg

1 tbsp melted coconut oil

2 tbsp maple syrup

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1/3 cup chocolate chips

pinch of sea salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Mix well until batter is blended evenly.

Use a tablespoon to portion batter onto a greased baking sheet.

Bake cookies for approximately 12-15 minutes until the tops start to lightly brown.

Remove cookies from baking sheet and allow to cool on wire rack.

Eat and enjoy!

Makes 15 cookies

