4 Gluten-Free Desserts That Will Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

This content is subject to copyright.
Getty Images

Next time you're shopping for groceries, stock up on these new gluten-free desserts—they'll add protein-packed chickpeas to your sweet bites!

October 20, 2016

If you have Celiac disease or Non-Celiac Wheat Sensitivity (NCWS), finding desserts that don't give you a reaction can be difficult. But not to worry: those with a gluten allergy (or anyone simply trying to eat less of it) can still indulge their sweet tooth with store-bought sweets. The secret ingredient in many of the gluten-free treats on supermarket shelves? Protein-packed chickpeas! Here, four of our favorite new gluten-free desserts to keep on hand for when a craving strikes.

1
Pure Genius Provisions Deep Chocolate Brownie

courtesy of Manufacturer

Not only are these treats gluten-free and vegan, but they're also made in an allergen-free facility without nuts or soy. The good news? This doesn't mean they lack flavor: the rich, chocolate-y brownie taste will have you coming back for more.

available at amazon.com $28 for 8
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Lucy's Snack 'N Go Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

courtesy of Manufacturer

You can feel good about these chocolate chip cookies, which make for the perfect on-the-go snack.

available at thrivemarket.com $10
SHOP NOW

3
Delighted By Dessert Hummus

courtesy of Manufacturer

Hummus? For dessert? Hear us out: Delighted By Dessert Hummus packs tons of protein, thanks to chickpeas, and comes in sweet flavors like brownie batter, snickerdoodle, and vanilla bean. Here's where to find it in stores.

Advertisement

4
Hungryroot Almond Chickpea Cookie Dough

courtesy of Manufacturer

Dreams do come true: This cookie dough can be safely eaten raw! Whether baked into yummy cookies or eaten right from the tub (no judgment), you'll get tons of nutrients from ingredients like chickpeas, sweet potatoes, and almond butter.

available at hungryroot.com $8
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up