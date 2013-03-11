Gluten-Free Dark Chocolate-Cherry Cookies

If you're avoiding gluten in your diet, but don't want to miss out on fun and good taste when it comes to dessert, here's a sweet recipe for you!

These cookies combine dark chocolate with dried cherries and coconut flour for a delicious cookie--firm on the outside and oh-so-soft on the inside.

You won't even know it's gluten-free!

Ingredients:

1 stick of butter (8 tablespoons), softened

1 cup coconut flour

1/2 cup brown sugar, lightly packed

1/3 cup sugar

1/4 tsp salt

2 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup dried cherries

1/2 cup dark chocolate morsels

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Mix well until batter is blended evenly. Roll batter into 1-inch balls and place on a greased baking sheet. Bake cookies for approximately 15-17 minutes until the tops start to lightly brown. Remove cookies from baking sheet and allow to cool on wire rack. Eat and enjoy!

Makes 24 cookies

