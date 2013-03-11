Gluten-Free Dark Chocolate-Cherry Cookies

If you're avoiding gluten in your diet, but don't want to miss out on fun and good taste when it comes to dessert, here's a sweet recipe for you!
If you're avoiding gluten in your diet, but don't want to miss out on fun and good taste when it comes to dessert, here's a sweet recipe for you!
These cookies combine dark chocolate with dried cherries and coconut flour for a delicious cookie--firm on the outside and oh-so-soft on the inside.
You won't even know it's gluten-free!
Ingredients:
- 1 stick of butter (8 tablespoons), softened
- 1 cup coconut flour
- 1/2 cup brown sugar, lightly packed
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup dried cherries
- 1/2 cup dark chocolate morsels
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Mix well until batter is blended evenly.
- Roll batter into 1-inch balls and place on a greased baking sheet.
- Bake cookies for approximately 15-17 minutes until the tops start to lightly brown.
- Remove cookies from baking sheet and allow to cool on wire rack.
- Eat and enjoy!
Makes 24 cookies
Read more: