Image zoom Courtesy of bloggers

Baking and eating Christmas cookies is a holiday tradition no one should ever be forced to give up—and that goes for people who have issues with gluten, too. Luckily some creative gluten-free cooks on the Internet have come up with a delicious workaround: festive cookie recipes that use alternatives to wheat flour. Scroll through the mouthwatering cookies featured here, then click on the recipe link...and start baking.

RELATED: An Irresistible Gluten-Free Banana Bread Recipe

Image zoom officiallyglutenfree.com

Gingerbread Cookies

Is it really Christmas without gingerbread cookies? This recipe from Officially Gluten Free will let you indulge in this once-a-year yummy staple.

Image zoom whattheforkfoodblog.com

Grinch Heart Macarons

These adorable (and very green!) macarons from What The Fork Food Blog are exactly what we imagine Cindy Lou Who would be eating this holiday season.

RELATED: Is Wine Gluten-Free? We Asked a Nutritionist

Image zoom hangrywoman.com

Almond Butter Dark Chocolate Chip Cookies

This almond butter dark chocolate chip cookie recipe from Hangry Woman is the crowd pleaser all your party guests and family members will want more of.

Image zoom mypennywiselife.com

Four-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cup Cookies

You know what's even better than dessert? Dessert that's easy to make. These four-ingredient peanut butter cup cookies from My Pennywise Life are both simple and mouth-watering.

Image zoom hunnyimhomediy.com

Christmas Cookie Bars

Bring a little pop of color to your cookie tray this season with these pretty Christmas cookie bars from Hunny I'm Home DIY.

RELATED: Is a Gluten-Free Diet Healthy—and Can It Help With Weight Loss? We Asked a Nutritionist

Image zoom officiallyglutenfree.com

Chocolate Strawberry Shortbread Cookies

Chocolate and strawberries are always a winning combination. Incorporate the two into this tasty twist on the classic shortbread cookie from Officially Gluten Free.

Image zoom thechocoholicbaker.com

Peanut Butter Chocolate Rice Krispies

Add something extra onto your Rice Krispies treats this year and try this recipe from The Chocoholic Baker. Not only are they gluten-free, they're also vegan.

To get more nutrition and diet tips delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Balanced Bites newsletter.