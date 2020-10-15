42 Gluten-Free Candies Everyone Will Love This Halloween
No gluten? No problem.
Gluten is a protein found in many wheat, rye, and barley products, and that can really put a damper on Halloween fun if you're allergic or have Celiac disease. But thanks to rising requests for gluten-free treats, candy companies are taking note. Here's the ultimate gluten-free candy list, including new varieties plus some old favorites. Happy trick-or-treating!
Almond Joy
Expect pure joy when you bite into an Almond Joy, which happens to be totally gluten-free.
Annie’s Homegrown Fruit Snacks
For a slightly healthier candy alternative, Annie's Homegrown Fruit Snacks are sweet and gluten-free.
To buy: Annie's Homegrown Homegrown Fruit Snacks Variety Pack ($19, amazon.com)
Baby Ruth
Free from gluten, a Baby Ruth only tastes sinful.
To buy: Nestle Baby Ruth Bursting Peanuts, Rich Caramel Chewy Nougat, Snack Size Treats (from $30, amazon.com)
Bit-O-Honey
Honey lovers will appreciate this sweet and chewy old-school favorite, with no worries about any sneaky gluten showing up.
To buy: Bit O Honey Candy ~ 2 Lbs ($12, amazon.com)
Boston Fruit Slices
These gummy fruit slices are both gluten-free and vegan. They're so good, you'll want to scarf down the whole container.
To buy: Boston Fruit Slices - 2 Circles ($22, amazon.com)
Brookside Dark Chocolate
Chocolate and fruit make a decadent combination, no gluten needed.
Butterfinger
Don't you lay a finger on my Butterfinger, especially because they're gluten-free!
To buy: Butterfinger Chocolate-y Halloween Candy Bars ($36, amazon.com)
Enjoy Life Candies
Enjoy Life is all about giving people with allergies options for sweets, and this Halloween pack makes sure no one is left out of the fun.
To buy: ENJOY LIFE Halloween Chocolate Variety Pack ($22, amazon.com)
Fun Dip
"Fun" is the operative word in this colorful gluten-free candy.
To buy: Fun Dip, 100 Count ($25, amazon.com)
Gimbal’s Jelly Beans
Gimbal's prides itself on being gluten-free, and the brand's jelly beans are also made with real fruit juice.
To buy: Gimbal's Gourmet Jelly Bean Jar, 40 ounce ($22, amazon.com)
The Ginger People Candies
The Ginger People make allergen-friendly candy, so whether you're gluten or dairy-free, you can find the perfect candy to love.
To buy: The Ginger People Ginger Chews 2 Pound Bag ($21, amazon.com)
Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews
Can only enjoy chocolate with nuts? Goldenberg's Chews will be your jam. Did we mention they're gluten-free?
To buy: Original Dark Chocolate Goldenberg's Peanut Chews ($17, amazon.com)
Goobers
Like Goldenberg's, Goobers make a great gluten-free treat for those looking for a quick peanutty bite.
To buy: Goobers Fresh Roasted Peanuts Smothered with Nestle Classic Milk Chocolate, 15 Count ($32, amazon.com)
Heath Bars
They're the perfect marriage of chocolate and toffee, and these gluten-free treats are hard to stop at just one.
To buy: HEATH Toffee Bar Miniatures Classic Bag, 2 Pack ($21, amazon.com)
Hershey's Kisses
Chocolate lovers, this is for you. Your favorite Hershey's Kisses will always be gluten-free bits of lovable milk chocolate.
Hershey’s Nuggets
Look for these milk chocolate nuggets without any extra fillings for pure gluten-free bliss.
To buy: HERSHEY'S NUGGETS Milk Chocolate, 40 Ounce bag ($25, amazon.com)
Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar
You can never go wrong with a classic Hershey's Bar for pure gluten-free joy.
To buy: Hershey's Chocolate Bar, Bulk Milk Chocolate Candy Box ($34, amazon.com)
Hot Tamales
Sweet with a hint of spice, these gluten-free candies will satisfy your sweet tooth with a kick.
To buy: Hot Tamales, 1 Box of 24 ($11, amazon.com)
Jelly Belly
Gluten-free and only four calories per bean, these classic jelly beans are the ultimate guilt-free treat.
To buy: Jelly Belly Jelly Beans, 3 pounds ($22, amazon.com)
Laffy Taffy
The delicious creamy flavor of Laffy Taffy had me fooled. I never would have guessed these delicious taffy pieces were gluten-free.
To buy: Laffy Taffy Assorted Fruit Flavors Bulk Party Box ($23, amazon.com)
Mike and Ike's
Made with real fruit juice, Mike and Ike are the fruit-lover's candy—and they're gluten-free!
To buy: " context="body"] ($12, amazon.com)
Milk Duds
Milk Duds are never a "dud" to eat.
Milk Duds

Milk Duds are never a "dud" to eat.

To buy:
Mounds
All the gluten-free taste you love in an Almond Joy, minus the almonds!
To buy: MOUNDS Halloween Candy, Pack of 36 ($35, amazon.com)
Necco Wafers
These classic gluten-free candy wafers will never go out of style.
To buy: " context="body"] ($15, amazon.com)
Nips
Worthy of their name, you'll be nipping at these gluten-free Nips all Halloween night.
To buy: " context="body"] ($21, amazon.com)
Oh Henry!
Oh Henry! bars are the gluten-free candy that will make you say "Oh! Why haven't I tried these sooner?"
To buy: OH HENRY! Halloween Chocolatey Candy Bars, 30 Count ($28, amazon.com)
Payday
Caramel and peanuts in a perfectly snackable bar, plus not a trace of gluten? Sign me up.
To buy: PAYDAY Halloween Candy, Peanut Caramel Candy Bar [Pack of 24] ($21, amazon.com)
Peeps
Peeps aren't just for Easter, and these cute little Frankenstein shapes prove it. Enjoy these gluten-free marshmallow treats in all their squishy chewy goodness.
To buy: Peeps Marshmallow Monsters! 4 Pack ($20, amazon.com)
Raisinets
This go-to movie candy is not only gluten-free, but made with real raisins!
To buy: Nestle Raisinets Milk Chocolate (from $10, amazon.com)
Pez
This classic candy has always been gluten-free, and the Halloween-themed dispensers make them even more fun to collect.
To buy: PEZ Candy Mini Halloween Candy Dispensers Trick or Treat Favors, Bag of 12 ($17, amazon.com)
Pixy Stix
Pixy Stix are essentially powdered sugar in pretty colors. It would be ridiculous if they weren't gluten-free!
To buy: Pixy Stix Candy Filled Fun Straws Pack of 85 ($16, amazon.com)
Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
Unfortunately, the holiday-themed Reese's pumpkin, Easter egg, and Christmas tree aren't always gluten-free. But the classic Reese's Cup? Yes, it's a gluten-free treat!
To buy: Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Bulk Candy, Pack of 36 ($25, amazon.com)
Reese's Pieces
Reese's Cups aren't your style? You can still get your gluten-free Reese's fix in tasty little pieces.
To buy: REESE'S Pieces Peanut Butter Candy, Pack of 18 ($17, amazon.com)
Rolo Caramels
Rolo Caramels are super addicting, and you can enjoy them guilt-free if you're gluten-free!
See’s Candies
Gluten-free chocolate in lollipop form? Yes yes yes!
To buy: See's Candies 1 lb. 5 oz. Assorted Lollypops ($33, amazon.com)
Skor Toffee Bits
These pure toffee bites contain not a trace of gluten.
To buy: Skor Toffee Bits, 3 Pounds ($29, amazon.com)
Smarties
I love how Smarties work for basically every holiday involving candy. The fact that they're gluten-free and vegan make them the ultimate candy.
To buy: Smarties Candy Roll 160 Count ($13, amazon.com)
Sno-Caps
Perfect all year round, these gluten-free chocolate drops are a miracle in your mouth.
To buy: Sno-Caps Semi Sweet Chocolate Nonpareils, Pack of 15 (from $40, amazon.com)
Sour Patch Kids
Sour Patch Kids are chewy, sour, sweet, colorful, and gluten-free. What more could you ask for?
To buy: SOUR PATCH KIDS Original Candy, SOUR PATCH KIDS Watermelon Candy & SWEDISH FISH Candy Variety Pack ($14, amazon.com)
Tootsie Rolls
You won't have to give up these yummy chewy, chocolate-y bites if you're gluten-free.
To buy: " context="body"] ($38, amazon.com)
Wrigley Gum
You can't go wrong with this classic gum that happens to be gluten-free.
To buy: " context="body"] ($11, amazon.com)
York Peppermint Patties
Chocalate minty goodness, with none of the gluten.
To buy: York Peppermint Patties Halloween Candy Party Pack ($8, amazon.com)
