42 Gluten-Free Candies Everyone Will Love This Halloween

Gluten is a protein found in many wheat, rye, and barley products, and that can really put a damper on Halloween fun if you're allergic or have Celiac disease. But thanks to rising requests for gluten-free treats, candy companies are taking note. Here's the ultimate gluten-free candy list, including new varieties plus some old favorites. Happy trick-or-treating!

Almond Joy

Expect pure joy when you bite into an Almond Joy, which happens to be totally gluten-free.

Annie’s Homegrown Fruit Snacks

For a slightly healthier candy alternative, Annie's Homegrown Fruit Snacks are sweet and gluten-free.

Baby Ruth

Free from gluten, a Baby Ruth only tastes sinful.

Bit-O-Honey

Honey lovers will appreciate this sweet and chewy old-school favorite, with no worries about any sneaky gluten showing up.

Boston Fruit Slices

These gummy fruit slices are both gluten-free and vegan. They're so good, you'll want to scarf down the whole container.

Brookside Dark Chocolate

Chocolate and fruit make a decadent combination, no gluten needed.

Butterfinger

Don't you lay a finger on my Butterfinger, especially because they're gluten-free!

Enjoy Life Candies

Enjoy Life is all about giving people with allergies options for sweets, and this Halloween pack makes sure no one is left out of the fun.

Fun Dip

"Fun" is the operative word in this colorful gluten-free candy.

Gimbal’s Jelly Beans

Gimbal's prides itself on being gluten-free, and the brand's jelly beans are also made with real fruit juice.

The Ginger People Candies

The Ginger People make allergen-friendly candy, so whether you're gluten or dairy-free, you can find the perfect candy to love.

Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews

Can only enjoy chocolate with nuts? Goldenberg's Chews will be your jam. Did we mention they're gluten-free?

Goobers

Like Goldenberg's, Goobers make a great gluten-free treat for those looking for a quick peanutty bite.

Heath Bars

They're the perfect marriage of chocolate and toffee, and these gluten-free treats are hard to stop at just one.

Hershey's Kisses

Chocolate lovers, this is for you. Your favorite Hershey's Kisses will always be gluten-free bits of lovable milk chocolate.

Hershey’s Nuggets

Look for these milk chocolate nuggets without any extra fillings for pure gluten-free bliss.

Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar

You can never go wrong with a classic Hershey's Bar for pure gluten-free joy.

Hot Tamales

Sweet with a hint of spice, these gluten-free candies will satisfy your sweet tooth with a kick.

Jelly Belly

Gluten-free and only four calories per bean, these classic jelly beans are the ultimate guilt-free treat.

Laffy Taffy

The delicious creamy flavor of Laffy Taffy had me fooled. I never would have guessed these delicious taffy pieces were gluten-free.

Mike and Ike's

Made with real fruit juice, Mike and Ike are the fruit-lover's candy—and they're gluten-free!

Milk Duds

Milk Duds are never a "dud" to eat.

Mounds

All the gluten-free taste you love in an Almond Joy, minus the almonds!

Necco Wafers

These classic gluten-free candy wafers will never go out of style.

Nips

Worthy of their name, you'll be nipping at these gluten-free Nips all Halloween night.

Oh Henry!

Oh Henry! bars are the gluten-free candy that will make you say "Oh! Why haven't I tried these sooner?"

Payday

Caramel and peanuts in a perfectly snackable bar, plus not a trace of gluten? Sign me up.

Peeps

Peeps aren't just for Easter, and these cute little Frankenstein shapes prove it. Enjoy these gluten-free marshmallow treats in all their squishy chewy goodness.

Raisinets

This go-to movie candy is not only gluten-free, but made with real raisins!

Pez

This classic candy has always been gluten-free, and the Halloween-themed dispensers make them even more fun to collect.

Pixy Stix

Pixy Stix are essentially powdered sugar in pretty colors. It would be ridiculous if they weren't gluten-free!

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Unfortunately, the holiday-themed Reese's pumpkin, Easter egg, and Christmas tree aren't always gluten-free. But the classic Reese's Cup? Yes, it's a gluten-free treat!

Reese's Pieces

Reese's Cups aren't your style? You can still get your gluten-free Reese's fix in tasty little pieces.

Rolo Caramels

Rolo Caramels are super addicting, and you can enjoy them guilt-free if you're gluten-free!

See’s Candies

Gluten-free chocolate in lollipop form? Yes yes yes!

Skor Toffee Bits

These pure toffee bites contain not a trace of gluten.

Smarties

I love how Smarties work for basically every holiday involving candy. The fact that they're gluten-free and vegan make them the ultimate candy.

Sno-Caps

Perfect all year round, these gluten-free chocolate drops are a miracle in your mouth.

Sour Patch Kids

Sour Patch Kids are chewy, sour, sweet, colorful, and gluten-free. What more could you ask for?

Tootsie Rolls

You won't have to give up these yummy chewy, chocolate-y bites if you're gluten-free.

Wrigley Gum

You can't go wrong with this classic gum that happens to be gluten-free.

York Peppermint Patties

Chocalate minty goodness, with none of the gluten.