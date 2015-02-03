Girl Scout Cookie Candles Can Make Your Home Smell Like a Thin Mint

Take a bite out of a Girl Scout cookie and all is right with the world.Â For the moment at least, you can enjoy the taste of your childhood; you don't care about that upcoming meeting with your boss or what's going on in the news.Â But the thing is, Girl Scout cookies are so wonderfulÂ that it's hard to have just one...or seven.

Wouldn't it be great to have something that could keep you from gobbling down the whole box?

That's not the idea behind the new Girl Scout cookie-scented candlesÂ (from $18, amazon.com or yankeecandle.com) which come in all of the best flavors like Thin Mints, Trefoils, Chocolate Peanut Butter (aka Tagalongs), and Coconut Caramel Stripes (aka Samoas). According to Yankee Candle they're just meant toÂ "offer consumers the chance to make memories with the beloved Girl Scout Cookies in a whole new way."

But another reason these mightÂ be useful to have around: a whiff of a sweet or otherwise yummy smells may actually help you make better food choices. For example, sniffing peppermint (as in the smell of Thin Mints)Â was found to help people eat less and have fewer cravings, according to a 2008 study published in the journal Appetite. And another small, British study from 2000 suggests the smell of vanilla may help reduce chocolate cravings.

Of course the available research says nothing of candles and cookies (it might be wishful thinking), but it's worth a try.

Here's a more provenÂ strategy for not overeating: Researchers have found that multitasking while eating, rather than taking the time to notice a food's characteristics (like it's texture, taste andÂ smell), could make you overeat. So as you enjoy your Samoa, get the most out of your indulgenceÂ by giving yourself a moment to savor it before reaching for another one.

This way, you don't overeat and you stretch out your cookie stash longerâwhat's not to like about that?

