These Ginger Desserts Satisfy Sweet Cravings and Help Boost Immunity

We all know it's hard to pass up a sweet treat, even when you have the cleanest diet. Luckily, we have a healthy solution for your sugar cravings: three recipes that are all made with ginger. Ginger builds immunity, aids digestion, and adds a little zing to any recipe, and as an extra bonus (as if you needed one!), the recipes in this video are lower in calories than most store-bought cookies.

RELATED: These Sweet No-Bake Apple Energy Bites Are Loaded With Protein

The gingerbread sparklers—which are round cookies coated in sparkling sugar—call for applesauce to cut down on processed sugars. Our ginger-chocolate chunk ice cream sandwiches offer the best of both worlds (ice cream and cookies!) with light vanilla ice cream, wafers, and crystallized ginger for a kick. And then there are the ginger-molasses cookies, which feature cinnamon and nutmeg for some added zip. Each of these ginger desserts is low in sodium and cholesterol, making them a great substitute for the butter-laden desserts that typically appear on cookie trays.

RELATED: This Gingerbread Smoothie Recipe Is Perfect for Winter Mornings

The cookie recipes yield plenty, so they’re a great option to whip up for any get-together. And while these cookies will taste great any time of year, the ginger taste is perfect around the holidays. These healthy cookies make a great substitute for all the indulgent treats of the season, and their immune-boosting properties just might help you make it through cold and flu season unscathed. Plus, there’s not much better than a ginger-spiced dessert on a chilly winter night.

These ginger desserts are ones you can feel good about, and they’ll be a hit at holiday parties–if you choose to share! Even better, all these recipes are simple and easy to whip up, even for novice bakers. To see how to make each of these three ginger dessert recipes (and wow your hungry guests at your next gathering), check out the video.