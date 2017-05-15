This Ginger Roasted Rhubarb is Gluten-Free, Low-Carb, and Seriously Delicious

You know how sweet strawberry rhubarb pie can be. And the summery twosome is equally delicious when paired together for jam. But the powers of rhubarb stretch far beyond these two classic versions of the strawberry-rhubarb combo. In fact, rhubarb can take on sweet or savory flavors all on its own. Curious how? We’ll show you.

You may shy from rhubarb because it’s not your everyday supermarket staple. The produce, which is typically only in season from April to June, is more often spotted at your local farmer’s market than the nearby superstore. If you don’t tend to shop local (or outdoors), you may be less familiar with it.

Here’s what you need to know about rhubarb, which is actually a vegetable (so your pie is basically a salad, right?). The vibrant magenta veggie is rich in good-for-you nutrients, like vitamins K and C, along with calcium—which keeps bones strong—and potassium, which helps to maintain healthy muscles and metabolism function.

In this video, we show you our favorite way to cook up the vibrant ingredient so it tastes amazing. The best part? It only takes five ingredients. Simply mix rhubarb’s colorful stalks with healthy flavors like fresh ginger, orange zest, coconut sugar, and a dash of salt to make a roasted snack you can nosh on all spring, sans guilt.

Need ideas for what to pair it with? We recommend using the gingery roasted rhubarb as a tart topping for Greek or frozen yogurt, or serving it with goat cheese and whole grain crackers for a classy appetizer at your next Wine Wednesday get-together. Yes, please.