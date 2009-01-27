Ginger-Citrus Fruit Salad

Health.com
January 27, 2009


Yunhee Kim

From Health magazine
So friends and family have sent you crates of citrus (again)? Put them to great use with this yummy salad.

Peel and segment 1 pink grapefruit and 2 oranges with a sharp knife. Juice another orange. Grate 2 teaspoons ginger and whisk together in a small bowl with 1 tablespoon honey and the orange juice. Place citrus segments in a serving bowl and drizzle with the honey mixture. Refrigerate 1 hour, and serve as is or over low-fat vanilla ice cream for a light dessert. Garnish with fresh mint, if desired.

Frances A. Largeman-Roth, RD, is Health’s Senior Food and Nutrition Editor. Read her blog at Health.com/Frances.

