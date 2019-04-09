This Grapefruit Gin + Tonic Is the Cocktail You Need for Spring

A gin and tonic is a light and refreshing cocktail—it's a simple-to-make sip for celebrating spring. Best of all, it's relatively low in calories (just 71 per glass).

While tonic water can be high in sugar, you can lower your intake of the sweet stuff by substituting sparkling water instead. We also recommend Fever-Tree Refreshingly Light Indian Tonic Water, a blend of botanical flavors with a crisp taste and 46% fewer calories than other tonic waters.

This recipe for a grapefruit gin and tonic (the drink is called "Fruit of Thyme") calls for The Botanist gin, a dry gin made with hand-foraged botanicals plus berries, barks, seeds, and peels for flavor. Here's how to make it:

Ingredients

The Botanist gin: 1.5 oz.

Tonic water: 4 oz.

Slim ruby red grapefruit wedge

Sprig of thyme

Directions

Squeeze the grapefruit wedge into a cocktail glass and leave it. Add The Botanist Gin, then ice. Top with tonic water, and garnish with a sprig of thyme. Sip away!

