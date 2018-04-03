These Are Giada De Laurentiis' Favorite Recipes for Spring

Feast on these deliciously satisfying Italian recipes.
Try this recipe: Asparagus With Grilled Melon Salad
You already know salads are light and fresh, but the addition of grilled melon adds a layer of sweet complexity perfect for spring.
Ingredients: Olive oil, cantaloupe, cherry tomatoes, fresh mint, kosher salt, Calabrian chili paste, fresh lime juice, unsalted butter, fresh thyme, asparagus, ricotta salata cheese
Calories: 283
Try this recipe: Burrata With Nectarines and Corn
Burrata is creamy, decadent, and perfectly complimented by the bite of balsamic vinegar.
Ingredients: Ripe nectarines, fresh basil, serrano chili, white balsamic vinegar, extra-virgin olive oil, kosher salt, Italian bread, corn, fresh burrata, flake salt
Calories: 431
Try this recipe: Italian Sheet-Pan Chicken With Bread Salad
Bread salad may not sound like the most interesting dish, but with a slew of herbs, spices, and juicy Italian chicken, this recipe is a great way to ring the warm weather.
Ingredients: Garlic, onion powder, fennel seeds, dried oregano, kosher salt, smoked hot paprika, vegetable juice cocktail, chicken, rustic Italian bread, Parmigiano Reggiano, cherry tomatoes, fennel bulb, fresh basil leaves, fresh lemon juice, extra-virgin olive oil
Calories: 691
Adapted from Giada’s Italy. Copyright © 2018 by GDL Foods Inc. Photographs by Aubrie Pick. Published by Clarkson Potter/ Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.