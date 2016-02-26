Fuel Up With These Fiber-Rich, Healthy Homemade Energy Bars

Energy bars can be sneaky: Many are loaded with so much fat and added sugar, you might as well have a candy bar instead. But luckily, making your own healthy grab-and-go snack doesn't have to be hard. We asked Michelle Rivera, a pastry chef at the El Conquistador Resort, a Waldorf Astoria Resort and Spa in Puerto Rico, to share her recipe for homemade energy bars. Rivera's secret ingredient: Figs. They're packed with fiber to fuel you through a workout (or a marathon of errands), and also provide a dose of sweetness. Each bar contains just 115 calories. Whip up a batch over the weekend and enjoy all week long.

RELATED: 17 High-Protein Snacks You Can Eat on the Go

Homemade Fig Energy Bars



Dough

2 cups almond meal

¼ cup almond butter

¼ cup almond milk

¼ cup maple syrup or blue agave

2 Tbsp. chia seeds

1 ¼ tsp. cinnamon

½ tsp. vanilla extract

¼ tsp. sea salt



Filling

1 ½ cup dried figs

1 ½ tsp. fresh lemon juice

1 ½ tsp. vanilla extract

Place the figs in hot water and set aside until needed. For the dough, combine all ingredients in a food processor and run the machine until a sticky dough forms. Put the dough between two pieces of wax paper and roll out with a rolling pin until it's ¼-inch thick to form a square. Let this rest in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour. For the filling, drain the figs and place them in a food processor with the lemon juice and the vanilla extract. Process until the mixture is smooth. Spread the filling into an even layer covering half of the dough. Fold the other half of the dough over the filling and press the edges together. Refrigerate for 1 hour, then cut into 8 even logs, and then 16 bars.

PER SERVING: 115 calories