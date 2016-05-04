Hundreds of Frozen Foods Recalled Over Listeria Scare

CFR Frozen Foods, a supplier to many U.S. and Canadian supermarkets, announced a voluntary recall of frozen organic and traditional fruits and vegetables due to a potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall, which has been issued in cooperation with both the Food and Drug Administation (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), includes 358 products sold under 42 different brands with "sell by" or "best by" dates that fall between April 26, 2016 and April 26, 2018. This is an expansion of a prior recall (announced April 23) of just 15 frozen vegetable items.

The FDA has posted a complete list of the affected products, including brand names and UPC codes. The foods include organic and non-organic broccoli, butternut squash, carrots, cauliflower, corn, edamame, green beans, Italian beans, kale, leeks, lima beans, onions, peas, pepper strips, potatoes, potato medley, root medley, spinach, sweet potatoes, various vegetable medleys, blends, and stir fry packages, blueberries, cherries, cranberries, peaches, raspberries, and strawberries.

RELATED: 12 Germs That Cause Food Poisoning

Five of Trader Joe's frozen products are included in the recall, and the chain has announced that all of the supplier's products have been removed from store shelves "out of an abundance of caution."

The FDA is warning that consumers who purchased any of the recalled products should discard them immediately or return them to the retailer for a refund. Food contaminated by Listeria monocytogenes can cause Listeria, a dangerous food-borne illness. People most at risk for contracting Listeria are older adults, pregnant women, newborns, and those with weakened immune systems. In rare cases, healthy children and adults may also be infected.

RELATED: 14 Types of Food That Can Make You Sick

According to the CRF press release, seven people from three states have been hospitalized with Listeria, and "some of these illnesses have bene linked to consuming CRF-manufactured or processed products." Two of those people have died, although the CDC reports that Listeria was not the cause of death in either case.

Operations have ceased at CRF's Pasco, Washington, facility pending a thorough review. Anyone with questions may call the CRF's consumer hotline at 844-483-3866, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.