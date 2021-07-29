In addition to heat-and-eat entrees, Freshly also offers a selection of multi-serving side dishes and proteins available to add to your weekly delivery. These actually ended up being my favorite part of the entire order! Designed to make meal prepping even easier, the proteins and sides include grilled chicken strips, flat iron steaks, meatballs, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, and more. I found they were great for heating up and serving alongside leftovers I'd cooked earlier in the week, allowing me to make several full meals out of what was left in my fridge. All the sides and proteins I tried tasted incredible (my personal favorite was the macaroni and cheese) and were more versatile than a traditional meal kit, since I could mix and match them as I pleased. Freshly sides can serve two to three people and are all less than $1.50, while the proteins are two to five servings and range in price from $1.50 to $11.