5 Healthy-ish French Toast Recipes

Learn how to make French toast without wrecking your diet.

April 25, 2017
How to make French toast

When you consider that a typical French toast recipe requires dipping white bread into egg and then frying it in butter before dousing it with maple syrup, it's no surprise that a serving proves quite the indulgence. A typical slice will set you back 450 calories, 18 grams of fat, and 35 grams of sugar. But if you can't imagine Sunday brunch or a Mother's Day feast without French toast on the menu, it is possible to lighten up this classic breakfast with smart ingredient swaps.

Our healthier French toast recipes are fortified with protein, iron, calcium, and fiber. They also cut down on fat and sugar without sacrificing the sweet taste you crave. Plus, these recipes are easy—most take less than a half hour to prep.

So whether you’re cooking for you, your family, or friends, these delectable morning treats will make for happy, healthy tummies. What’s not to love when brunch is sweet, satisfying, and good for you? Scroll through this gallery for how to make French toast at home, and treat yourself!

Maple-Cinnamon French Toast

Swapping out refined white bread for whole wheat means you'll feel full for longer. Plus, topping this treat with sweet wild blueberries instead of maple syrup cuts down your sugar intake while adding a dose of antioxidants and fiber.

Try this recipe: Maple-Cinnamon French Toast

Ingredients: Eggs, 2% reduced-fat milk, maple syrup, vanilla extract, ground cinnamon, salt, whole wheat bread, butter or canola oil, wild blueberry sauce, blueberries (optional)

Calories: 152

Cornflake Crunch French Toast

Crunchy cornflakes add texture to your breakfast. Top it with fresh fruit for a sweet, fiber-filled treat.

Try this recipe: Cornflake Crunch French Toast

Ingredients: Cornflakes, eggs, 1% low-fat milk, vanilla extract, whole-wheat bread, butter, pure maple syrup, fresh fruit

Coconut French Toast with Raspberry Syrup

Sourdough is one of the healthiest types of bread you can eat. The mildly sour, chewy bread contains a gut-friendly type of bacteria, and also produces less of a blood-sugar spike than white bread. Coating your slice with shredded coconut and raspberries transforms sourdough into a sweet morning meal.

Try this recipe: Coconut French Toast with Raspberry Syrup

Ingredients: Eggs, 1% low-fat milk, vanilla extract, sourdough bread, shredded coconut, cooking spray, raspberries, maple syrup

Calories: 410

Almond Ciabatta French Toast

If you love the delicate flavor of almonds, you’ll relish this French toast. It will take you less than 30 minutes to make four servings (or more), with each one fortified with 16 grams of protein.

Try this recipe: Almond Ciabatta French Toast

Ingredients: Eggs, salt, sugar, pure vanilla extract, almond extract, low-fat milk, whole milk, round ciabatta, cooking spray, sliced almonds

Calories: 367

Classic French Toast with Berries

Get the old-school French toast taste you want with far fewer calories with this recipe. It delivers 16 grams of protein, 7 grams of fiber, and a healthy helping of iron and calcium.

Try this recipe: Classic French Toast with Berries

Ingredients: Eggs, 2% reduced-fat milk, sugar, vanilla extract, ground cinnamon, salt, whole-grain country bread, cooking spray, powdered sugar, blueberries, raspberries, maple syrup

Calories: 296

