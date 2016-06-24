How to Make Easy French Toast Casserole

Need a new recipe for your Sunday Funday? Try this new take on an old breakfast standby. By baking the French toast in a casserole dish, it soaks up the homemade syrup for a flavorful burst of sweetness in every bite. Watch the video to learn how to make it.
Ingredients
2/3 cup packed dark brown sugar
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons dark corn syrup
Cooking spray
1 1/2 cups 1% low-fat milk
1/2 cup egg substitute
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon grated orange rind
2 large eggs
6 (1 1/2-inch-thick) slices French bread
6 tablespoons frozen fat-free whipped topping, thawed
1 to 2 teaspoons Grand Mariner (orange-flavored liqueur)
2 tablespoons finely chopped pecans, toasted
Preparation
1. Combine first 3 ingredients in a small, heavy saucepan over medium heat. Cook 5 minutes or until bubbly and sugar dissolves, stirring constantly. Pour sugar mixture into bottom of a 13 x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Spread mixture evenly over bottom of pan. Set aside; cool completely.
2. Combine milk and next 5 ingredients (through eggs) in a large shallow bowl; stir with a whisk. Dip 1 bread slice in milk mixture; arrange bread slice over sugar mixture in dish. Repeat procedure with remaining 5 bread slices. Pour any remaining egg mixture over bread slices. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
3. Preheat oven to 350°.
4. Bake at 350° for 30 minutes or until lightly browned.
5. While casserole bakes, combine whipped topping and Grand Marnier. Place 1 bread slice, caramel side up, on each of 6 plates; top each serving with 1 tablespoon topping and 1 teaspoon pecans.
Nutrition information
Calories per serving: 352
Calories from fat per serving: 23%
Fat per serving: 8.8g
Saturated fat per serving: 3.5g
Monounsaturated fat per serving: 2.8g
Polyunsaturated fat per serving: 0.9g
Protein per serving: 11.1g
Carbohydrate per serving: 58.1g
Fiber per serving: 1.2g
Cholesterol per serving: 83mg
Iron per serving: 2.6mg
Sodium per serving: 466mg
Calcium per serving: 191mg