How to Make Easy French Toast Casserole

Need a new recipe for your Sunday Funday? Try this new take on an old breakfast standby. By baking the French toast in a casserole dish, it soaks up the homemade syrup for a flavorful burst of sweetness in every bite. Watch the video to learn how to make it.

RELATED: The 20 Best Foods to Eat For Breakfast

Ingredients

2/3 cup packed dark brown sugar

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons dark corn syrup

Cooking spray

1 1/2 cups 1% low-fat milk

1/2 cup egg substitute

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon grated orange rind

2 large eggs

6 (1 1/2-inch-thick) slices French bread

6 tablespoons frozen fat-free whipped topping, thawed

1 to 2 teaspoons Grand Mariner (orange-flavored liqueur)

2 tablespoons finely chopped pecans, toasted

RELATED: 5 Fast, Easy Breakfasts

Preparation

1. Combine first 3 ingredients in a small, heavy saucepan over medium heat. Cook 5 minutes or until bubbly and sugar dissolves, stirring constantly. Pour sugar mixture into bottom of a 13 x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Spread mixture evenly over bottom of pan. Set aside; cool completely.

2. Combine milk and next 5 ingredients (through eggs) in a large shallow bowl; stir with a whisk. Dip 1 bread slice in milk mixture; arrange bread slice over sugar mixture in dish. Repeat procedure with remaining 5 bread slices. Pour any remaining egg mixture over bread slices. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

3. Preheat oven to 350°.

4. Bake at 350° for 30 minutes or until lightly browned.

5. While casserole bakes, combine whipped topping and Grand Marnier. Place 1 bread slice, caramel side up, on each of 6 plates; top each serving with 1 tablespoon topping and 1 teaspoon pecans.

RELATED: How to Make Healthier Monkey Bread

Nutrition information

Calories per serving: 352

Calories from fat per serving: 23%

Fat per serving: 8.8g

Saturated fat per serving: 3.5g

Monounsaturated fat per serving: 2.8g

Polyunsaturated fat per serving: 0.9g

Protein per serving: 11.1g

Carbohydrate per serving: 58.1g

Fiber per serving: 1.2g

Cholesterol per serving: 83mg

Iron per serving: 2.6mg

Sodium per serving: 466mg

Calcium per serving: 191mg