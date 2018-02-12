The Super Easy Way You Can Get a Free Chobani Yogurt This Month

It just got even easier to stock up on your daily dose of probiotics. To celebrate their 10-year anniversary, Chobani has launched a new campaign as a way to thank everyone who supported them during the past decade, and it's great news for anyone who's a fan of the popular Greek yogurt brand.

From now until March 4, anyone can get a free Chobani yogurt by printing a coupon at Chobani.com/freeyogurt (you will need to give them your email address and zip code) and presenting it at any participating store. The coupon can be redeemed for any single Chobani 5.3-oz. Greek Yogurt, Flip 5.3-oz. yogurt snack, 10-oz. drink, or Smooth two-pack.

Chobani

While printing out the coupon isn't exactly difficult, Amazon customers have an even easier opportunity to nab their freebie. As part of the limited-time campaign, Chobani has built a special Alexa command that lets you redeem the coupon on Amazon Fresh or Amazon Prime Now.

"Chobani isn't one person's work or one person's dream," Chobani CEO and founder Hamdi Ulukaya said in a press release. "It's the combination of everyone who's been a part of our journey—from our team, to our communities, to the millions of people who love our yogurt. That's why we are so excited to celebrate this milestone with as many people as possible."

Note: There are some restrictions (the promotion is void in New Jersey and Louisiana, for example). For a full list of terms, visit the link above.