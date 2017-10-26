5 Foods that Fight Fat

When you’re trying to eat healthier, one of the best moves you can make is to add foods to your diet that help you feel full. Filling foods help you curb overeating and cut back on snacking between meals. Another smart move? Picking foods that kickstart your metabolism to help you better burn the calories you do eat. Check out these foods that can help you fight fat, below and in the video above.

Berries

Raspberries, blueberries, and strawberries are surprisingly low in calories for their sweet taste (only around 50 per cup!), and their fiber content helps keep you full. In addition, research shows that berries contain certain plant compounds called flavonoids, which may increase the production of a hormone that promotes fat burning.

WATCH THE VIDEO: 5 Fat-Burning Comfort Foods

Eggs

With 6 grams of protein and only 70 calories, an egg is an excellent choice for a nutritious and filling breakfast that won’t break the calorie bank. Research has shown that eating more protein at breakfast results in more satisfaction and greater weight loss. In one study, people who ate eggs instead of a bagel lost 65% more weight and 16% more belly fat.

Greek yogurt

Yogurt has long been viewed as a good-for-you food, but not all yogurt is created equal. Greek yogurt has twice as much protein and half the sugar of regular yogurt, making it a filling choice any time of day. Protein is more important that you might think in fighting fat: One study found that dieters who increased their protein intake from 15% to 30% of their total calories ate 441 fewer calories per day.

RELATED: The Best Fat-Burning Breakfasts

Green and oolong tea

Get your caffeine fix with an added boost! These teas have plant compounds called catechins which, along with caffeine, help to rev your metabolism. Studies show that drinking tea creates a boost in fat burn that’s greater than the kickstart from caffeine alone. Tea is calorie-free and antioxidant-rich, so it’s one of the best things to sip on throughout the day.

In-shell pistachios

Pistachios offer 6 grams of protein per ounce and only 100 calories per 30 nuts. Just make sure you pick up a package of in-shell nuts: One study showed that eating pistachios in their shells led to consuming 41% fewer calories than eating pre-shelled nuts. The nut’s shell slows you down and tricks you into thinking you’ve eaten more than you have.