Foodie Friday: Raising the Bar



Nutrition bars travel well and are portion-controlled for sensible snacking while on the go. They make a nice addition to your morning coffee, can give you some pre-work fuel, and offer a save from mid-afternoon hunger pangs before your next meal.Ideally, look for bars with no more than around 200 calories and contain a balance of nutrients with fiber, protein, and healthy fats to satisfy cravings and keep you full. Check out some of our new favorites to keep on hand!Luna Fiber: 110-120 calories, 7 g. of fiber to keep you full, and LUNA’s CORE 4 (calcium, folic acid, iron and vitamin D—more of what women need)

These fruit-filled bars are truly a treat! Great new flavors are a tasty way to up your daily fiber intake and keep you satisfied until your next meal.

We love: Peanut Butter Strawberry—Craving a warm peanut butter cookie? Zap this bar in the microwave for a healthy alternative.

Available at:Target and health food stores nationwide; $1.39 each



Pure Organic: 180-200 calories, 6-7 g. of protein to build lean muscle, USDA Certified Organic

Pure added a few new flavors to their already popular line. Dates make up the base of these bars, which are all-natural and delicious with very few ingredients.

We love: Banana Coconut—If you love banana bread, you won't be able to resist this option.

Available at: Whole Foods Markets and supermarkets nationwide; $2.19 each



LARABAR über: 190-230 calories, high in potassium and good-for-you fats that support heart-health

The newest editions are inspired by the desserts you love! Made of whole nuts, fruit, and a sprinkle of sea salt, they are sweet, salty, and the perfect snack during a summer hike!

We love: Roasted Nut Roll—With it's great texture, you can actually see the ingredients!

Available at: Whole Foods Markets and begining June 1 at supermarkets nationwide; $1.69 each



Nature’s Path Crunchy Granola Bars: 190-200 calories, 21 g. of whole grain and zero trans fat, USDA Certified Organic

Stop here if you’re looking to up the ante on your traditional granola bar. Crispy new flavors taste like a cookie and pack a nutritional punch.

We love: Macaroon Crunch—Dark chocolate chips and just a hint of coconut blend together deliciously.

Available at: Whole Foods Markets and supermarkets nationwide; $3.89 for a box of 5