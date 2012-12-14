Foodie Friday: Give a Gift of Healthy Grains

We love Kind bars, both for their natural fruit and nut ingredients and many flavors (over 15 different kinds), so we were excited to try Kind’s Healthy Grains, a blend of whole grains and other good-for-you ingredients like flax seeds, quinoa, and cranberries.

You can eat these clusters as an on-the-go snack, with milk (like cereal), or on top of your yogurt for extra fiber. All six flavors, from cinnamon oat with flax seeds to maple walnut clusters with chia and quinoa were delicious, but we liked the dark chocolate and cranberry clusters best (after all, who can resist a little chocolate during the work day?).

What's more, if you can’t find a gift for a health-nut friend, Kind can help. For the holidays, Kind is offering three different gift packs ($42.95) from Bobbi Brown, Grace Potter (from the band Grace Potter & the Nocturnals), and Arianna Huffington.

Each snack pack consists of a decorated box filled with 20 Kind bars, featuring a mix of four different flavors. The flavors differ depending on what snack pack you purchase.

A portion of the sales from each will benefit a good cause. Bobbie Brown’s gift pack benefits Broome Street Academy, Grace Potter is supporting the Alzheimer’s Association, and Arianna Huffington’s proceeds will help the Committee to Protect Journalists.