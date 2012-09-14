Foodie Friday: Foolproof Soup

Sometimes a good, hearty soup is all you need for a healthy lunch or dinner.

Broth based soups are especially satisfying and packed with nutrients, but it takes a lot of simmering and stirring to get things right.

You can make your favorite one-pot wonders on Sunday and enjoy throughout the week, or make quick, easy meals with a soup base.

You’ll find soup base, sometimes called soup starters, in cartons in the soup aisle.

Brands have expanded in the past few years, so you should have more than a few to choose from. Use one to make our foolproof soup below.

1. Choose a soup base. We love Pacific Natural Foods. They make 5 different organic soup starters and several other carton soups. Each carton contains four cups of soup base.

2. Pick your mix ins. It’s always good to start with onion and garlic for flavor. Next pick canned beans, whole grain pasta, brown rice, and a mix of veggies--fresh or frozen. You can even add chicken, shrimp or cooked Italian sausage. Use what you have! Endless combinations make this meal stress-free and fun--never boring.

3. Heat onion and garlic. Start by heating chopped onion, garlic, and a little olive oil in your soup pot. Heat and stir for 5 minutes.

4. Add soup base and other mix ins. Bring to a boil and simmer for 10 minutes to let flavors blend.

5. Top it off. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese or our favorite: a dollop of Greek yogurt instead of sour cream.

Delicious and so easy! You officially have no reason not to trade in at least one busy, take out weeknight dinner for something a little better for you.

