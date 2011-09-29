Foodie Friday: Food Should Taste Good Limited-Edition Pink Bags



By Sarah DiGiulio

Chomp for the cure! These savory crunchers tout a wholesome ingredients list, and a part of every sale goes to breast cancer organizations including the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Susan G. Komen for the Cure, and the Ellie Fund.

The product: Food Should Taste Good in Sweet Potato and Multigrain Limited-Edition Pink Bags ($2.99 for 5.5 ounces; available at major grocery stores nationwide)

The taste factor: A mix of quinoa and sunflower, flax, and sesame seeds give the multigrain chips lots of crunchy texture, making them just the dipper for flavorful dunks like hummus, babaganoush, or spinach dip, while real sweet potatoes give these snacks a hearty texture.

The health factor: Made with sunflower and safflower, these chips contain the good-for-you fats—monounsaturated and polyunsaturated—so this snack won't spoil a healthy diet. Plus, each serving has only 80 milligrams of sodium, unlike some potato chips that can have three times as much.

Editor’s pick: Crunch a few chips over a chopped salad—try the sweet potato variety on a barbecue chicken salad with corn, spinach, sliced peppers, and red onion—for a satisfying meal with lots of texture and flavor.

Why we love it: The nutrition labels on these tough-to-stop-eating chips stand out thanks to whole ingredients—plus every chip bought helps breast cancer research.