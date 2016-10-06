The Best New Food Scales

In the market for a new kitchen scale? Here, three of our favorite models for controlling portions, making baking easier, and measuring ingredients more accurately.

October 06, 2016

Food scales are excellent for portion control, of course, but these workhorse gadgets also help streamline baking (weighing ingredients is faster, easier, and more accurate than spooning them into measuring cups), reduce waste (bye-bye, excess cooked rice!), and make everything more consistent (so that "medium" carrot you're adding to your recipe is really medium, not large). Here, three new digital food scales on the market now that we love.

1
Williams-Sonoma Open Kitchen Digital Scale

Just 4 by 6 1/4 inches of durable plastic, it's perfect for smaller kitchens but still boasts an 11-pound capacity.

available at williams-sonoma.com $20
2
Oxo Good Grips 11-lb. Food Scale with Pull-Out Display

You can easily see the display, even with a big bowl resting on the scale. 

available at bedbathandbeyond.com $50
3
All-Clad KS22 Kitchen Scale

Need more muscle? This sleek scale handles up to 22 pounds—and you can hang it up when you're not using it. 

available at bloomingdales.com $100
