More Recalls: 14 Brands of Bread and General Mills Green Beans

Following a bacon recall Tuesday, two more popular grocery items are being stripped from the supermarket shelves due to health hazards. Bimbo Bakeries recalled several bread products, and General Mills has recalled some of its frozen Cascadian Farm Cut Green Beans.

Bimbo issued a voluntary regional recall Wednesday of certain Sara Lee, Kroger, Bimbo, Nature's Harvest, Great Value, and L'Oven Fresh branded products due to possible glass fragments in the bread products caused by a broken light bulb at one of its bakeries. The recalled items were sold in 11 states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Consumers who have purchased these products can return it for a full refund, per the company statement. A chart with specific packaging information about all products affecte can be found in the company's press release.

RELATED: 5 Ways to Find Out About Bad Food and Dangerous Products

As for the General Mills green beans, the company released a statement Wednesday that it has voluntarily recalled certain 10-oz. bags of Cascadian Farm Cut Green Beans as a precaution after a single package tested positive for listeria, a bacteria that can cause stomach illness. The infection, known as listeriosis, primarily affects older adults, pregnant women, newborns, and individuals with weakened immune systems, per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The affected product, shipped nationwide, is marked by two "Better If Used By" dates, April 10, 2016, or April 11, 2016. The company also confirmed that "no related illnesses have been reported in connection with this product."

General Mills says consumers who have recalled products can contact Cascadian Farm Consumer Relations at 1-800-624-4123 for replacements.

RELATED: Organic Frozen Foods Recalled Over Listeria Scare