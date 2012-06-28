Foodie Friday: 5 Fresh Herbs Worth Chopping

Many swear by fresh herbs for the unbeatable flavor they bring to dishes. Seasoning with herbs is also a smarter way to add flavor to recipes, instead of loading up on more salt! Buy them by the bunch or box, or even purchase a small plant. Chop them up, toss them in, and earn the kitchen bragging rights you deserve!
Basil—sweet
Keep fresh: Add stems to a glass of water and cover with a plastic bag. Keep in the fridge.
Delicious with: tomatoes, mozzarella or Parmesan cheese, egg dishes, garlic, or berries. Add to pasta or omelets. Make fresh pesto.
Bonus: Basil also helps with digestion and relieves stomach cramps.
Try this recipe: Basil and Tomato Pizza
Cilantro—spicy and sweet
Keep fresh: Untie bunch, wrap in a paper towel and keep in a plastic bag in the fridge.
Delicious with: tomatoes, garlic, soy sauce, or salsa. Add to Mexican dishes. Make guacamole.
Bonus: Cilantro has some properties that could work as a preservative and keep dishes from spoiling too quickly.
Try this recipe: Bahamian-Spiced Chicken with Yogurt-Cilantro Sauce
Oregano—peppery and sharp
Keep Fresh: Wrap in a paper towel and keep in a plastic bag in the fridge.
Delicious with: pizza, pasta, tomatoes, garlic, fish, chicken, or vegetables. Add to Italian dishes. Toss into soup.
Bonus: Oregano contains antioxidants that minimize the negative effects of free radicals.
Try this recipe: Two-Bean Greek Salad
Parsley—bright and fresh
Keep Fresh: Wrap in a paper towel and keep in a plastic bag in the fridge
Delicious with: Meats, poultry, fish, pasta and soup. Parsley is one of the most versatile herbs, so you can use it to liven up any dish.
Bonus: One ounce of parsley contains 62% of the vitamin C you need in a day!
Try this recipe: Spaghetti With Wilted Greens and Walnut-Parsley Pesto
Rosemary—spicy and piney
Keep Fresh: Keep in a plastic bag in the fridge
Delicious with: Lemon, garlic, beef, poultry, fish or potatoes. Use sprigs to garnish food make plates pretty. Rosemary adds a strong flavor, so add it sparingly.
Bonus: Rosemary oil is used for acne, eczema, and dandruff. It’s even been known to help with hair loss.
Try this recipe: Rosemary Roasted New Potatoes
For even more great meal ideas check out this beginner’s guide to herbs and spices.