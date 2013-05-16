Fishing for Facts: Wild Salmon

How it works: How it works: Wild salmon tops the list of fish with the most omega-3 fatty acids. (Sardines are up there, too, but we'll get to them in a second!) These healthy fats have been linked with a decrease in heart arrhythmias and triglyceride levels. An added bonus: New research suggests that three servings (about 9 ounces cooked) of oily fish, such as salmon, per week can help pre-vent Alzheimers disease.