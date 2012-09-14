Favorite Pins of the Week: Healthy Party Dips

Some people think the four seasons look like this: winter, spring, summer, and...football! Whether you’re a die-hard pigskin fan outfitted in your favorite jersey, who never misses a game, or someone who simply enjoys cheering on the home team with friends, everyone comes together when it’s time to eat.

Having people over to watch the game? Joining a group on a road-trip to a rival stadium and need to bring something? Dips are often a quick and simple way to please a crowd, but leave the loaded potato, bacon-topped, mayo-drenched varieties to the players or you’ll end up looking like you could suit up for the team, too!

Indulge in dips without all the guilt with these five recipes courtesy of food-blogger-recipes warehouse a.k.a. Pinterest. (Just be sure the crudités are healthy too, because too many greasy potato chips can be a major dieting fumble!)

Avocado Hummus

Take boring old hummus to another level by simply adding avocado, lime, olive oil, salt, and cayenne. You’ll pump up the heart-healthy elements and still retain the filling fiber qualities of the white beans.



Credit: thelovelycupboard.com via Carri on Pinterest



Hot Spinach and Artichoke Dip

The creamy, cheesy, unhealthy dip you see on nearly every chain restaurant’s menu, got a skinny makeover with this recipe. The fat is cut substantially by using Greek yogurt mixed with mayo and part-skim cheese.



Credit: skinnytaste.com via KB on Pinterest



Herbed Cottage Cheese Spread

This recipe comes from the menu of a French restaurant in the D.C. area, where it’s severed with crusty bread, but dipping celery, carrots, red peppers, or aforementioned crusty bread sounds pretty darn delicious too.



Credit: onceuponachef.com via melaniexeinalem on Pinterest



Cowboy Caviar

Don’t let the name fool you—there are no fish eggs in this dip. Try a blue corn tortilla chip with this southwestern mix of chopped up goodness like corn, tomatoes, beans, and cilantro.



Credit: the-girl-who-ate-everything.com via Barbara on Pinterest



Better-for-You Cheesecake Dip

The word cheesecake and healthy don’t typically go together, but this dip is one you don’t have to feel so bad about enjoying. It’s still considered a “treat,” but, hey, if your team scores a touchdown, that’s cause for celebration.



Credit: healthyfoodforliving.com via Cynde on Pinterest