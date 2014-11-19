3 Ridiculous Mash-Ups That Prove Food Makers Have Gone Too Far

As a cook and culinary professional, I understand the desire to be daring in the kitchen. To combine flavors in a unique way and end up creating something truly innovative and special is not only an exciting process, it can lead to delicious discoveries. How else would we get something as amazing as the cronut?

And yet, I can't help but shake my head at some of the latest creations. Steer clear of these absolutely wacky examples:

Doritos-flavored Mountain Dew

Yes, this is actually a thing. Or rather, a potential thing. After Kent State University student Steve Barnes first posted a photo of samples of the drink on Reddit (where he called it “an all around strange experience”), the Internet was abuzz with questions about whether it was true or a hoax. But Pepsico confirmed to USA Today that they really are testing orange Mountain Dew that tastes like nacho cheese Doritos. "We are always testing out new flavors of Mountain Dew, and giving our fans a voice in helping decide on the next new product has always been important to us,” a spokesperson told USA Today in a statement. “We opened up the DEW flavor vault and gave students a chance to try this Doritos-inspired flavor as part of a small program at colleges and universities."

Let's just say I don't even want to know what else is in said "flavor vault."

Oreo-flavored churros

Don’t get us wrong: We have nothing against Oreos or churros as occasional, separate treats. But aren’t each of them decadent enough without combining them? Apparently not. Time reports that J&J Snack Foods, which makes the Super Pretzel, ICEE, and something called Supreme Stuffers, has teamed up with Oreo maker Mondelez International to make Oreo Churros. You may see the snacks offered rolled in sugar (yes, that's extra sugar), a la mode, or served with a sauce called Oreo cookie crème dip. They’ll be available at convenience stores and fast-food restaurants.

Papa John’s Frito Chili Pizza

The pizza chain rolled out what they called “a comforting fall dish” a few weeks ago: Fritos Chili Pizza. It's exactly what it sounds like: a pizza topped with beef, chili sauce, tomatoes, onions, Cheddar, mozzarella and to finish it off, a "generous portion of original Fritos corn chips for a crunchy finish." Just in case pizza, chili, and Fritos isn’t enough, the chain's press release suggests ordering it “paired with a warm, freshly-baked, chocolate chip cookie and a Pepsi beverage product.” Thankfully, this pizza is only on menus until November 23.

