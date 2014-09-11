Fall Treat: Easy Apple Oatmeal Bars

Now that fall has arrived here in New England, I’m all about embracing the flavors of the season which, of course, include apples.

There's nothing better than a fresh, juicy apple picked right from the tree. Am I right? And I think we can all agree that one of the most enjoyable fall activities is picking your own apples at an orchard and coming home to bake with them.

Packed full of vitamin C, apples provide all sorts of great health benefits from fighting off a cold to giving you smooth skin and shiny hair, so there's even more of a reason to eat them up this season!

Here is a wonderful fall treat made with apples, rolled oats, and cinnamon.

Ingredients:

2 cups rolled oats

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup brown sugar, packed

1/2 cup canola oil

2 eggs

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1 apple, diced

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 8-inch square baking pan with non-stick cooking spray. In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients until smooth. Spread batter in pan and bake for approximately 25 minutes until bars are lightly browned on top. Let bars cool completely in pan before cutting.

Makes 9 bars

