Foodie Friday: A Favorite Fall Snack

When it comes to fall treats, the high sugar content and calories can add up fast. Halloween candy, we're talking to you! Yes, sweet cider and pumpkin bread are great once in a while, but the editors at Health have a new favorite--Kind Nuts & Spices.

This new line of Kind bars is full of fall flavor and whole nuts. Each bar packs a healthy dose of protein and fiber to cut cravings, but our favorite part is that they contain 5 g of sugar or less! The American Heart Association recommends that most women get no more than 24 grams of added sugar per day, and this snack won’t put you over the limit.

Flavors to look for: Madagascar Vanilla Almond, Dark Chocolate Cinnamon Pecan, Cashew & Ginger Spice, and the overall in-office favorite, Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt.

So pack 'em in your purse. Take along to tailgates. Enjoy with Chai tea. Grab one whenever you’re craving a Snickers!

Kind Nuts & Spices are available for $1.99 each at grocery stores nationwide, Drugstore.com and Soap.com.