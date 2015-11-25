Pumpkin Spice, Cranberry-Apple and More: 3 Smoothie Recipes That Are Perfect for Fall

When you think âsmoothie,â does your mind automatically conjure up warm-weather fruits like strawberries, blueberries, and peaches? Us too. But just because summerâs over doesnât mean you have to step away from the blender. In fact, many of your favorite fall flavorsÂ (think cranberries, pumpkin, and cinnamon)Â are ideal companions forÂ an anytime-of-the-day smoothie.Â Weâve created some yummy (and healthy)Â new blends with decidedly autumnal flavors. Here, three delicious smoothie recipes that incorporateÂ fall's bounty to try this season.

Note: All of the smoothies below make 1 serving. To make, blend all of the ingredients together until smooth. Add water a little bit at a time to thin the smoothie, if desired.Â

Cranberry-apple smoothie

Photo: Beth Lipton

You'll need:

Â½ cup frozen cranberries

1 small sweet apple, cored and chopped

Â½ cup plain yogurt

2 Tbsp. hemp seeds

2 tsp. raw honey

Pinch of salt

Â¼ cup orange juice

1 Tbsp. MCTÂ or coconut oil

Water

Date-walnut smoothie

Photo: Beth Lipton

You'll need:

Â½ medium ripe banana, sliced and frozen

3 dates, pitted

2 Tbsp. chopped walnuts or pecans

1 Tbsp. coconut or MCT oil

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Â½ tsp. cinnamon

Pinch of salt

Â½ cup milk of choice

Water

Pumpkin-spice latte smoothie

Photo: Beth Lipton

You'll need:

3 dates, pitted

Â½ cup pumpkin puree

Â¼ cup milk of choice

Â¼ cup strongly brewed coffee, cold

2 Tbsp. hemp seeds

2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

1 Tbsp. maple syrup

1 Tbsp. MCT or coconut oil

Â½ cup ice cubes

