Signing up for Factor is easy, whether you subscribe through the website or mobile app. The first thing you'll do is choose one of the four set meal preferences: chef's choice, keto, calorie smart, or vegan and veggie. You'll then specify how many meals you want to receive each week, with options ranging from four to 18 per delivery. The more meals you order, the better the value of your bundle. Then comes registration, where you'll create an account, enter your address, and provide special delivery instructions. This is also where you'll see when your first box is expected to arrive (usually within one week). Once you've logged your payment information and placed your order, the fun really begins—it's time to pick out your meals.