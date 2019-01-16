5 Electric Spiralizers That Will Give You Perfect Zucchini Noodles Every Time

Looking for the best zucchini noodle maker? These top-rated electric spiralizers let you whip up delicious zoodles and other vegetable pastas with ease.
There are some kitchen gadgets you might not necessarily need, but they help make certain arduous meal prep tasks a lot easier (think a garlic crusher or herb deleafer). If you want to make zoodles and other types of veggie pastas at home, an electric spiralizer is essential. These devices transform your vegetables (in addition to zucchini, try butternut squash, beets, carrots, and even sweet potatoes) into delicious "noodles" that are low-carb and packed with good-for-you nutrients.
Your wallet will thank you too: Pre-cut veggie noodles can cost upwards of $10 per package at the grocery store, so these hardworking zucchini noodle makers will earn their keep in no time. Below, the best electric spiralizers on the market, starting at just $30.
1
Bella 4-in-1 Electric Spiralizer
Not your basic zoodles: This Bella electric spiralizer has different settings that let you transform your veggies into unique shapes like fettuccini, spaghetti, linguine, thicker ribbons, even curly fries. The hands-free design is incredibly easy to use, too. Simply lock in your vegetable of choice (the device can fit anything up to six inches long), and you'll have a bowl of delicious noodles in seconds.
2
Cuisinart Prep Express Slicer, Shredder and Spiralizer
For a truly multitasking appliance, opt for this Cuisinart model. In addition to spiralizing vegetables, you can use it to quickly shred and slice fresh produce—so you get perfectly cut cucumbers, carrots, or cabbage for stir-frying or salads).
3
Oster Easy-to-Use Electric Spiralizer
This is a more straightforward spiralizer (it has two modes: spaghetti and fettuccine). But what it lacks in features it makes up for in its sleek design, which is small enough to fit discreetly on a countertop. As a bonus, it's incredibly easy to clean—it disassembles quickly, and the pieces can be put in the dishwasher.
4
Hamilton Beach 3-in-1 Electric Spiralizer
This Hamilton Beach spiralizer comes with three different cutting "cones" to create different noodle shapes, including spaghetti, fettuccine, and ribbons. (For an extra $6, you can get another cone that makes linguine.) Like the Oster spiralizer, the vegetables are inserted through the top chute, and they're quickly spiralized into the bowl below.
5
Chefman Immersion Blender & Electric Spiralizer
Another kitchen workhorse, this device is both an immersion blender and electric spiralizer that makes noodles and ribbons. As a result, it has a ton of handy uses when you're not making zoodles: whip cream, quick-chop veggies for salads, beat eggs, grate cheese, and efficiently blend smoothies and soups.