5 Electric Spiralizers That Will Give You Perfect Zucchini Noodles Every Time

Looking for the best zucchini noodle maker? These top-rated electric spiralizers let you whip up delicious zoodles and other vegetable pastas with ease.

There are some kitchen gadgets you might not necessarily need, but they help make certain arduous meal prep tasks a lot easier (think a garlic crusher or herb deleafer). If you want to make zoodles and other types of veggie pastas at home, an electric spiralizer is essential. These devices transform your vegetables (in addition to zucchini, try butternut squash, beets, carrots, and even sweet potatoes) into delicious "noodles" that are low-carb and packed with good-for-you nutrients.

Your wallet will thank you too: Pre-cut veggie noodles can cost upwards of $10 per package at the grocery store, so these hardworking zucchini noodle makers will earn their keep in no time. Below, the best electric spiralizers on the market, starting at just $30.

