13 Creative Ways to Make Eggs for Dinner

Yes, eggs are a classic breakfast food—but there's no reason to limit your egg consumption to that go-to omelet at the local diner. Since eggs are so versatile (you can prepare them scrambled, hard-boiled, poached, and more), there are countless delicious ways incorporate them into your dinner plans. Not to mention, eggs boast plenty of impressive health benefits: They're packed with protein (6 grams in one large egg) to help you stay full for longer, and are a great source of other important nutrients like iron, vitamin D, and zinc.

Here, 13 delicious and healthy recipes that will have you rethinking the way you normally whip up eggs (and planning a dinner party to surprise and wow your guests). Whether it's a veggie-packed frittata, flavorful Egg Foo Yong, or spicy deviled eggs you can pass around as an appetizer while you wait for the main course, there's something eggs-ellent for everyone on this list.