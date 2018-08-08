Eggplant Pappardelle Will be Your New Favorite Veggie Noodle

If you’ve got zoodle fatigue, you’ll be glad to hear there’s a new veggie noodle on the block. Eggplant pappardelle is making its way into cafes and kitchens, and bringing exciting new recipes with it. The wide noodles are perfect for savory sauces, because they offer more surface area for the sauce to coat. One of our favorite combos: eggplant pappardelle with homemade pesto.

Check out the video above to see how it’s made. The pesto is as simple as combining two cups of chopped parsley, one garlic clove, one teaspoon of lemon zest, two tablespoons of fresh lemon juice, three ounces of grated parmesan, and three quarters of a cup of chopped walnuts in a blender. From there, pulse to mix while gradually adding one and a quarter cups of olive oil.

Then it’s time for the pappardelle. Eggplant can be intimidating because it often turns out bitter. The secret: draining the veggie’s bitter juices before you cook it. You can do that by pressing the eggplant slices firmly between paper towels.

When your dish is nearly ready, garnish with shaved parmesan and toasted walnuts for a crave-worthy and satisfying veg-heavy meal.