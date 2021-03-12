6 Delicious Egg Recipes—and They're Not Just For Breakfast
If there were such a thing as a single perfect food, eggs would be a top contender. They’re inexpensive, work for any meal (even dessert!), and are the ideal little package of protein, fat, and essential vitamins and minerals. Oh, and they’re really delicious.
Asparagus Carbonara
Carbonara dishes are known for a silky sauce, and that's all thanks to the eggs. In this case, the classic gets a fresh pop of color and crispness from asparagus.
Ingredients: egg yolks, smoked Gouda cheese, kosher salt, whole-grain spaghetti, olive oil, fresh asparagus, garlic cloves, lemon zest, crushed red pepper
Calories: 488
Eggs Baked In Clouds
This dish is a mix of delightful textures, from crispy toast and fluffy "clouds" to rich runny yolks.
Ingredients: olive oil, shiitake mushrooms, Swiss chard, shallot, lemon zest, kosher salt, garlic, eggs, black pepper, whole-grain bread
Calories: 262
Grain Bowls With Fried Eggs
The grain bowl is packed with fresh, vibrant veggies, and the yolk from the egg adds a decadence to the dressing.
Ingredients: lime juice, tahini, soy sauce, sesame oil, fresh ginger, farro, fresh cilantro, olive oil, eggs, cucumber, carrots, edamame, kosher salt
Calories: 494
Leek and Spring Onion Frittata
Leeks and spring onions lend this savory frittata a rustic feel.
Ingredients: leeks, olive oil, spring onion, eggs, whole milk, mixed tender fresh herbs, kosher salt, black pepper, garlic-and-herb spreadable cheese
Calories: 263
Zucchini Pancakes With Poached Eggs
These zucchini pancakes use Za’atar, which is a Middle Eastern spice blend with hints of oregano, thyme, and more.
Ingredients: spiralized zucchini noodles, Kosher salt, panko, mixed tender fresh herbs, scallions, lemon zest, za’atar, black pepper, eggs, olive oil
Calories: 283
Apricot and Pistachio Soufflés
Soufflés are easier than you think. Apricot, honey, and pistachios come together for a delicate, creamy dish.
Ingredients: unsalted butter, granulated sugar, apricot preserves, pistachios, honey, cardamom, kosher salt, egg yolks, egg whites, cream of tartar
Calories: 240
