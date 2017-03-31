Finding recipes for lunches that are healthy, tasty, and portable can be tough. It's tempting to skip the packed lunch altogether, and drop yet another 10 bucks on soup and a sandwich. But this new recipe book from Nick Korbee might just change your mind.

Korbee is the executive chef at New York City's popular eatery Egg Shop. Like the restaurant, Egg Shop: The Cookbook ($22; amazon.com) is inspired by all things eggy and delicious. Inside Korbee serves up creative dishes, incorporating fresh and artisanal ingredients, for every mood and occasion. But if you're looking for a meal to go, his egg bowls are just right. Here are three of our favorite recipes, which you can prep ahead and bring to work the next day. (They are also great for breakfast and dinner too.)

Prefab Sprouts

Serves: 2

¼ cup tahini sauce

3 lbs. Brussels sprouts, quartered

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

20 baby carrots, tops trimmed, peeled and halved lengthwise

1 cauliflower head, cut into small florets

3 celery stalks, cut into spears to match the length of the carrots

Zest and juice of 4 lemons

Sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper

4 Tbsp. honey

2 Tbsp. za’atar seasoning

2 Tbsp. hot sauce

2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 cup crumbled marinated feta

Leaves from ½ bunch dill (about ¼ cup)

Leaves from 1 bunch flat-leaf parsley (about ½ cup)

½ cup Tahini Sauce

4 poached eggs

Position two oven racks with plenty of space between, and not too close to the heat source of your oven, and preheat the oven to 375°F. Toss the sprouts with ¼ cup of the olive oil and spread them in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Toss the carrots, cauliflower, and celery with the remaining ¼ cup olive oil and the lemon zest and spread them on a second rimmed baking sheet. Season both sheets with salt and pepper and drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the honey. Roast the vegetables for 5 minutes, then increase the heat to 425°F and roast until the veggies begin to brown/caramelize (which will happen first) and the sprout leaves are browned and crisp, 10 to 12 minutes. Sprinkle the veggies with 1 tablespoon of the za’atar. In a small bowl, whisk together the hot sauce, vinegar, lemon juice, and remaining 2 tablespoons honey. Set the dressing aside. In a large bowl, combine all the roasted veggies with the dressing, feta, dill, and parsley (reserve some herbs for garnish). Spread 2 tablespoons of the tahini sauce on each serving plate. Arrange some dressed veggies on top, then add a poached egg and finish with any of the crispy bits that may be hiding on the roasting trays. Garnish with the remaining herbs, the remaining 1 tablespoon za’atar, and cracked pepper, if desired. (No need for more salt—the feta takes care of that!)

Spandex

Serves: 2

1 cup organic red quinoa

1 heaping Tbsp. organic shiro miso (gluten-free a plus)

2 Tbsp. organic tamari (gluten-free a plus)

Juice of 1 lemon

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 avocado, sliced lengthwise into thin half-moons

¼ cup pickled carrots

4 cups baby kale or other hearty greens

2 to 4 poached eggs, depending on your appetite and desired protein consumption

To make the quinoa, in a medium saucepan, combine the quinoa and 2 cups water and bring to a boil over medium heat. Cover, reduce the heat, and cook until the quinoa looks like it is sprouting a little tail, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and let rest, covered, while you prepare the miso mixture. Combine the miso and 3 tablespoons water and stir until smooth, then fold it into the quinoa. In a small bowl, whisk the tamari, lemon juice, and olive oil. This dressing will separate immediately and that’s okay; just be sure to give a good whisk or shake before using to make sure the components are evenly combined. To assemble the salads, portion the quinoa evenly into 2 wide, shallow bowls. Fan the avocado across the quinoa. Pile the pickled carrot ribbons between 12 and 3 o’clock, place the baby kale from 3 to 9 o’clock, and top each salad with 1 or 2 poached eggs. Dress the entire dish liberally with the tamari dressing.

Benedict Bowl

Serves: 2

Meyer lemon citronette

1 Tbsp. honey

¼ cup hot water

1 cup labneh or full-fat Greek yogurt

6 Tbsp. fresh Meyer lemon juice

2 pinches of sea salt

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

In a medium bowl, dissolve the honey in the hot water. Add the labneh, lemon juice, and salt and whisk well. While whisking constantly, add the olive oil in a thin stream until emulsified. Let the dressing cool to room temperature before serving. This dressing will keep in the fridge for 7 to 10 days.

Bowl

2 gluten-free English muffins

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

8 slices Black Forest or applewood-smoked bacon strips

4 poached eggs

¼ cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

To make the croutons, preheat the oven to 375°F. Toss the muffin cubes with the olive oil and salt and pepper to taste. Spread them on a rimmed baking sheet and toast until golden brown and crisp, about 8 minutes. (If your oven is in use, pan-fry the cubes in a cast-iron skillet until well browned on all sides.) To assemble the Benedict bowls, divide the warm croutons between 2 shallow bowls. Cook the bacon until crisp, roughly chop, and divide it between the bowls. Add 2 poached eggs to each bowl. Finish liberally with the Meyer lemon citronette and a parsley herb-splosion.

From EGG SHOP by Nick Korbee. Copyright 2017 by Nick Korbee. Reprinted by permission of William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.