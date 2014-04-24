Eat This! Banana & Almond Butter Toast

Prepare for your taste buds to do a happy dance.

Min-Ja Lee
April 24, 2014

For the perfect weight-loss snack, try this recipe for Banana & Almond Butter Toast. It's a nutrition-packed option that works for breakfast, lunch, or a mid-day treat.

With only five minutes of prep time and three ingredients, this recipe couldn't be simpler. It has banana, an excellent source of resistant starch, as well as vitamin B6, fiber, and potassium; almond butter filled with heart-healthy monounsaturated fat; and fiber-rich rye bread to keep you satisfied longer. And, at only 280 calories per serving, this treat should barely make a dent in your daily calorie intake.

Watch the video to learn why you should eat more foods with resistant starch, and how it keeps you going with long-lasting energy.

Ingredients: Banana, rye bread, almond butter

Get the recipe: Banana & Almond Butter Toast

