Check Out These Easy Vegan Dessert Recipes From Famous Food Bloggers 

If you have a dairy intolerance or choose to follow a vegan lifestyle, satisfying your sweet tooth while abiding by dietary restrictions can be tough. Whether you’re newly vegan or already accustomed to preparing vegan meals, finding non-animal based substitutes and ingredients can be challenging—especially when it comes to baking. Luckily, we’ve rounded up seven easy and delicious vegan-friendly desserts, courtesy of some superstar bloggers, that everyone will love—including your non-vegan friends and family! They’ll never know the difference, trust us.

Baked Blackberry Doughnuts

These vegan and gluten-free doughnuts by Allergylicious are the perfect morning pick-me-up. The fluffy, baked pastries are packed with blackberries and covered in a deliciously tart glaze.

Bite-Sized Chocolate Chip Cookies

Who doesn’t love warm, melted chocolate chip cookies? This simple, bite-sized chocolate chip cookie recipe by the Six Vegan Sisters calls for just 10 common ingredients, including vegan margarine and nondairy milk—so you can whip them up in a pinch.

Vegan Oven-Baked Churros

Having a taco and margarita night with friends? These vegan churros by Eat Drink Shrink are brushed with melted vegan butter and dipped in cinnamon and sugar for an after-dinner treat.

7-Ingredient Vegan Cheesecake

The Minimalist Baker is making all of our wildest vegan dreams come true with these mini 7-ingredient cheesecakes. The cream cheese-like filling is made with soaked cashews, coconut milk, coconut oil, lemon juice and agave nectar, but no one will know the difference. Enjoy them plain or swirl your favorite flavor (think: bourbon caramel, blueberry, or peanut butter) on top!

Vegan Raspberry Bars

Not a chocolate lover? These crumbly, gooey raspberry bars by Nora Cooks make for a sweet vegan dessert. The one-bowl recipe and five ingredients makes them easy to whip up whenever you get a craving.

Vegan Chocolate Brownies

Our mouths are watering for these fudgy chocolate brownies by Jessica in the Kitchen. At only 255 calories per-serving (seriously!), these vegan brownies are tasty and basically guilt-free.

Vegan Cinnamon Rolls

There is nothing like waking up to the smell of cinnamon (and frosting!) in the morning. These homemade vegan cinnamon rolls by Sprinkled with Jules are so delicious that it’ll be tough not to eat the entire pan. Bonus: You can make them in just one hour—yay!