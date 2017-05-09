5 Easy Pork Chop Recipes

Tender, juicy pork chops make for a delicious dinner you can easily whip up any night of the week. But forget your mom's breaded and barbecued chops; each of our recipes clock in at less than 350 calories, satisfying your meat cravings minus the excess calories and saturated fat.

From Hot-and-Sour soup to Spicy Pork au Jus, there’s something for every palate in this recipe playbook. Pick your fave and give it a stab – you’ll be surprised by how easily you can prepare these meals. Most of these pork chop recipes can be made in less than 30 minutes, and at least two of them can be prepared and cooked in 15 minutes or less. Even when you’re busy, these recipes are totally doable, and if you’re not cooking for a crowd, you’ll enjoy the leftovers for days to come.