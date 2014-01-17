Easy Pad Thai with a Surprising Twist

Tangy and slightly sweet with a delicious crunch in every bite, pad Thai is an irresistible takeout staple. But it's simple enough to whip up at home.



Photo courtesy of Chef Preyanet Pongsuwan

Chef Preyanet Pongsuwan, the executive chef of OBAO in New York City, has the ability to make a mean pad Thai that goes back to her childhood. Born and raised in Chiang Mai, Pongsuwan says she spent her weekends helping her aunt sell pad Thai in her neighborhood food market. Inspired by her

homeland’s array of flavors and spices, she ultimately studied to become a chef while selling pad Thai as a street vendor on the side. Now, her signature dish continues to delight restaurant patrons. And while pad Thai usually consists of sticky rice noodles, Pongsuwan gives her hearty plate a fresh twist.

To revamp the classic entrée, Pongsuwan doesn’t use actual noodles, but rather shredded papaya ribbons, inspired by Thailand’s popular salad featuring the fruit. Along with juicy grilled shrimp, a poached egg and plenty of veggies with crushed peanuts, the result is a protein-packed meal.

Fortunately for us, Pongsuwan is sharing her simple recipe with FOX News Magazine. This pad Thai is sure to become an instant favorite.

Ingredients:

4 tsp. fish sauce

2 Tbsp. palm sugar

2 Tbsp. tamarind concentrate

3 cloves minced garlic

1 Tbsp. preserved turnip

2 Tbsp. cooking oil

1/3 cup extra firm tofu

1 minced shallots

1 shredded green papaya

6 pieces grilled shrimp

2 cups bean sprouts

1 1/2 cups Chinese chives

2 Tbsp. crushed peanuts

1/2 tsp. ground dry chili pepper

a pinch of ground white pepper

1 lime wedge

1 poached egg

Instructions:

Heat a wok (a bowl-shaped frying pan) over medium-high heat. Add oil, garlic, shallots, preserved turnip, and tofu and stir them until they start to brown. Add shredded papaya to wok. Continuously stir. Add tamarind, palm sugar, fish sauce and chili pepper. Stir. Add shrimp, bean sprouts, chives and a pinch of ground white pepper. Stir a few more times. Serve hot with a wedge of lime, raw Chinese chives, raw bean sprouts, crushed peanuts and a sprinkle of dry red chili pepper. Carefully place a poached egg on top of the “noodles.”

This article originally appeared on Fox News Magazine