9 Keto-Friendly Easter Recipe Ideas

It can be hard to stick to a diet, but holidays can make it even harder. If you’re on the keto diet, it can feel like carbs are lurking behind every corner. This year, Easter got keto-fied. Check out these keto-approved Easter recipes for all your low-carb needs this Sunday.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Easter Eggs

Easter and chocolate eggs go hand in hand. These chocolate peanut butter eggs are sure to ease your sweet craving while keeping you in ketosis. This five-ingredient recipe from gnom-gnom has just 1 gram net carbs. Just the thing for your keto-friendly Easter basket.

Keto Pistachio Shortbread Cookies

Ever have a cookie craving while on the keto diet? These rich, buttery, pistachio shortbread cookies just might do the trick. We can’t wait to try this recipe from I Breathe I’m Hungry.

Chocolate Roast Beef

Easter dinner just got a keto-approved makeover with this chocolate roast beef recipe by Recipes From a Pantry. The secret ingredient? A Mexican-inspired rub with cocoa powder. This main course will have your Easter guests begging for more.

Blueberry Cheesecake Squares

This keto blueberry cheesecake from Ditch The Carbs is almost too pretty to eat. The color—and flavor—in this dessert comes from blueberries, a keto favorite, and along with the cream cheese, the berries are the only source of natural sugar in this dish.

Sweet Spicy Keto Pork Belly

This slow-cooked sweet and spicy pork belly is the centerpiece your keto Easter dinner table needs. To make a sweet glaze for the fat-rich dish, I Hacked Diabetes uses monk fruit sweetener.

Cannoli Ice Cream

Yep, keto ice cream exists! This cannoli cream(!) ice cream by Joy Filled Eats is perfect for a sunny Easter day. Even better: With only a few ingredients, this low-sugar ice cream is super easy to make at home.

Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs are a perfect Easter appetizer, and they don’t even need any keto-approved substitutions. The snack is the perfect option for a low-carb Easter. We love this recipe from the Killer Keto, but feel free to use your grandma’s recipe to make this vintage classic.

Keto Cadbury Creme Eggs

Nothing says Easter like a Cadbury Creme Egg. The Big Man’s World has found a way to make this Easter staple keto-friendly, and we are obsessed. To make the gooey filling, all you need is keto maple syrup and butter. This easy and low-carb recipe is sure to be an Easter hit.

Bacon Brussels Sprouts Gratin



Bacon Brussels sprouts gratin is the perfect keto Easter side dish. The cheesy gratin and the smokey flavor from the bacon will almost make you forget you're eating vegetables. This one-pan side is super easy to make thanks to 12 Tomatoes.

