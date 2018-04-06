Do You Get Drunk Faster on the Keto Diet?

The keto diet has made its way to the Jersey Shore. More specifically, to the Jersey Shore Family Vacation in Miami. After five years, our favorite guidos and guidettes have changed—a lot. JWoww and Snooki are moms, “The Situation” is in the throes of a legal battle, and Vinny refuses to eat pizza crust.

Yes, his mom still does his laundry, but the new-and-improved Vinny Guadagnino is extremely disciplined about his diet and exercise regimen. In fact, you can find shirtless selfies and keto-approved meals on his spinoff Instagram account, @ketoguido. But when the tequila started flowing, his roommates noticed that he got drunk at warp speed. This led to several comments about how Vinny’s keto diet was to blame.

Curious, we decided to look into the Shore housemates' belief that eating high-fat, low-carb meals bumps up a person's drunk rate. Thanks to Health’s contributing nutrition editor Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD, we can tell Vinny that imbibing without laying a carb base should really slow down inebriation.

“Actually, proteins and fats provide a better buffer for alcohol than carbs, because they get digested slower,” she says. “So it’s more likely that he drank on an empty stomach or was dehydrated.”

“When you’re dehydrated, there is less water in your body to dilute alcohol, so your blood alcohol concentration can be higher than if you drank the same amount when well hydrated,” Sass says. “You can [also] get drunk faster when you drink alcohol on an empty stomach, since food slows alcohol absorption.”

So while his keto diet may not explain his drunkenness, it’s possible Guadagnino didn’t eat or drink properly in preparation for the club. Before taking shots, Keto Guido should have chowed down on more (keto-approved) protein, healthy fats, and hydrating veggies.