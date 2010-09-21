Got That? Make This: Warm Apple and Rum Raisin Topping



Melissa Punch

From Health magazine

Apples + lemon juice + raisins + rum + cinnamon = Warm Apple and Rum Raisin Topping

Combine 1/4 cup rum and 1/2 cup golden raisins in a small bowl; set aside. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat; add 1 tablespoon butter. Sauté until melted (about 1 minute). Add 2 Cortland or McIntosh apples, cored and diced into 1/2-inch pieces (about 3 cups), 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, and 1 tablespoon lemon juice to pan; sauté until tender (about 8 minutes).

Add raisins and rum to pan; cook 1 minute. Remove from heat; cool slightly. Serve 1/4 of mixture (about 1⁄2 cup) over vanilla ice cream or yogurt, or on top of pancakes.