Try this recipe: Frozen Chocolate Peanut Butter Layered Pie

It's hard to find a dessert that doesn't benefit from the addition of peanut butter. Top this tasty treat with crumbled wafer cookies and your choice of caramel or chocolate syrup.

Ingredients: chocolate wafer cookies, fat-free frozen yogurt or ice cream, reduced-fat creamy peanut butter, caramel or chocolate syrup

Calories: 190

Recipes excerpted from Designed for One ©2017 by the American Diabetes Association and The 4-Ingredient Diabetes Cookbook, 2nd Edition ©2016 by Nancy S. Hughes. Available at ShopDiabetes.org, in bookstores, or by calling 1-800-232-6733.