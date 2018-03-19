4 Easy Chicken Recipes for People With Diabetes

Try one of these chicken recipes from the American Diabetes Association for dinner tonight.
Try this recipe: Five-Spice Chicken with Chinese Noodles
This flavorful Asian dish can be tossed together in a wok, but if you don't have one any skillet will do.
Ingredients: rice vinegar, Chinese five-spice powder, garlic, soy sauce, broccoli, chicken breasts, Chinese noodles, sesame oil, salt, ground black pepper, scallions
Calories: 650
Try this recipe: Panko Ranch Chicken Strips with Dipping Sauce
Yogurt-based ranch is a healthier take on the classic dipping sauce, and a perfect complement to these crispy treats.
Ingredients: chicken tenderloins, yogurt ranch dressing, panko breadcrumbs, canola oil
Calories: 340
Try this recipe: Chicken Kale Salad with Fresh Ginger Dressing
You get lean protein from the chicken with lots of flavor, thanks to super-fresh baby kale and a zesty raspberry-ginger vinaigrette.
Ingredients: chicken breast, spinach, baby kale, light raspberry salad dressing, ginger
Calories: 230
Try this recipe: Spinach-Stuffed Chicken Breasts
Tarragon lends these juicy chicken breasts bittersweet anise flavor.
Ingredients: spinach, fat-free ricotta cheese, part-skim mozzarella cheese, tarragon, chicken breasts, margarine
Calories: 175
Recipes excerpted from the American Diabetes Association's The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook ©2018, The Complete Month of Meals Collection ©2017, and The 4-Ingredient Diabetes Cookbook, 2nd Edition ©2016 by Nancy S. Hughes. Available at ShopDiabetes.org, in bookstores, or by calling 1-800-232-6733.