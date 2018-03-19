4 Easy Chicken Recipes for People With Diabetes

Try this recipe: Five-Spice Chicken with Chinese Noodles

This flavorful Asian dish can be tossed together in a wok, but if you don't have one any skillet will do.

Ingredients: rice vinegar, Chinese five-spice powder, garlic, soy sauce, broccoli, chicken breasts, Chinese noodles, sesame oil, salt, ground black pepper, scallions

Calories: 650