Delicious Ways to Savor Your Spuds
Tasty taters
The average American eats his weight (about 138 pounds) in potatoes every year. It's a shame most people associate potatoes with french fries, chips, or baked potatoes, loaded with butter and cheese. These starchy veggies contain 60 different kinds of phytochemicals and vitamins in their skins and flesh. Try these five fresh ways to savor your spuds.
Potato Cakes
These versatile mashed potato patties are a unique alternative to noodles, rice, and bread, and contain only 80 calories. Made with five simple ingredients, they complement everything from veggies to veal.
Italian Potato Torta
Italian for tart, cake, or pie, a torta makes a delicious meatless meal. This one uses tomatoes and two types of cheeses to make a savory, pizza-like entrée with more than 50% of your DRI of calcium and 4 grams of filling fiber.
Buttered Sweet Potato Knot Rolls
Though sweet potatoes are delicious in casseroles, they're simply delectable in pastries and breads. This variety of potatoes is rich in beta-carotene and brings a natural sweetness to recipes. Serve these dinner rolls for a diet-friendly 130 calories and less than 3 grams of fat per roll.
Beef, Okra, and Potato Kebabs
Meat and potatoes get a healthy update with these beef kebabs. Fingerling potatoes are easy to place on the wooden spears, and they soak up a smoky flavor when you grill them next to the meat. Okra, red bell peppers, and squash add some low-cal veggies to make a meal for less than 400 calories.
Potato-Leek Chowder
Some potato soups can wreck a diet—Panera Bread's baked potato soup has 370 calories and 22 grams of fat per serving! This recipe swaps heavy cream for potatoes, cauliflower, and cream-style corn to create a rich, thick base. Leeks and bacon add a savory flavor while keeping the fat to less than 7 grams.